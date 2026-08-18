WA man dies at Bass Canyon from suspected drug poisoning

The Brief A 27-year-old Olympia man died at the Bass Canyon Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater after taking drugs purchased at the venue. Detectives arrested a 28-year-old Seattle man via an undercover operation; he faces drug delivery and distribution charges, with the case being investigated as a controlled substance homicide. The Grant County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy this week to determine the exact cause of death.



A 27-year-old man from Olympia, WA, died on Sunday during the Bass Canyon Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater after ingesting drugs that he purchased from someone else at the event, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Following an investigation and an undercover operation, deputies arrested a 28-year-old man from Seattle, who is now accused of delivery of a controlled substance and multiple counts of drug possession.

What we know:

Deputies say they learned of the 27-year-old man's death during the festival and spoke with his friends to learn more about how he purchased the drugs.

His friends told the agency's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team that they noticed he had gotten sick after taking the drugs and later died at the venue's medical facility.

Detectives began their investigation and managed to identify the suspect who sold the drugs as the previously mentioned 28-year-old man.

After identifying him, detectives say they conducted an undercover operation, which led to them buying drugs from him.

Upon completing the transaction, deputies arrested the suspected dealer and accused him of the following:

One count of delivery of a controlled substance

Three counts (one for each drug) of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

The alleged drugs found in the suspected dealer's possession were cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA, the sheriff's office said.

What they're saying:

The Grant County Sheriff's Office thanked multiple agencies for their involvement in the arrest.

"This investigation involved Yakima County’s Law Enforcement Against Drugs Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington State Patrol Cannabis Enforcement Response Team, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Concert venue operator Live Nation provided vital assistance to INET during the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also said the arrest is indicative of the "nation's drug crisis."

In a social media post about the arrest, the sheriff's office wrote, "More than 1 million Americans died from drug overdoses between 2000 and 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By comparison, U.S. military deaths from the Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War and post-9/11 combat operations combined represent only a fraction of that number."

What's next:

Deputies said that the case is being investigated as a suspected controlled substance homicide.

The Grant County Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy on the man who died sometime this week, the sheriff's office said.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bail set at $10 million for man accused of robbing, killing Parkland teen

Investigators seek new leads after remains identified in 1973 cold case

Washington State Fair 2026 concert tickets: Dates, prices and artists

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

WA officials increasing patrols after human-bear incident

Renton protesters demand cancellation of Flock camera contract

Dreyer’s recalls Outshine fruit bars over glass contamination fears

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.