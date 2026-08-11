Seattle police chief to brief council on Bite of Seattle shooting as mayor orders review

The Brief Interim Seattle Police Chief Andre Sayles is set to brief the City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday regarding the police response to the July 26 Bite of Seattle shooting that left three dead and four injured. Mayor Katie Wilson has requested the Office of Inspector General to conduct an independent review analyzing delays and inter-departmental coordination in public communications following the incident. Inspector General Lisa Judge expects to present initial findings this fall and publish a final public report on the investigation by mid-December.



Interim Seattle Police Chief Andre Sayles is scheduled to address the City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday regarding the security response to the deadly July 26 mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival.

The15-minute briefing comes more than two weeks after an alleged gang-related shootout erupted in a crowd of festival bystanders. Three people were killed, and four others were injured, including a 2-year-old boy.

The safety committee meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. with public comment, is expected to feature Sayles' remarks starting around 10:30 a.m.

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Independent review requested

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (left) and Andre Sayles (right). Sayles was appointed as interim police chief after the resignation of Shon Barnes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The upcoming briefing coincides with an announcement from Mayor Katie Wilson’s office requesting that the Office of Inspector General conduct an independent after-action review of how public information was handled following the shooting.

The review will analyze the timeline of public communications, identify any causes for delay, and provide recommendations to strengthen inter-departmental coordination during future critical incidents. Wilson directed all city departments to cooperate fully with the investigation by providing records and participating in interviews.

What they're saying:

"The people of Seattle deserve timely, accurate information after major public safety events, and I want to understand clearly how the process can be improved," Wilson said in a statement. "The Inspector General’s office is the right entity to conduct this review, and I am directing every department to give them full cooperation."

SEATTLE, A police officer walks by a sign for the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. Two people are dead and multiple people are wounded after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle event on Sunday evening at the Seattle (David Ryder/Getty Images) Expand

OIG timeline and next steps

Inspector General Lisa Judge confirmed that the OIG has already initiated its evaluation of the communications timeline between first responders and the community during and after the incident.

"In the aftermath of a community tragedy like the gun violence at the Bite of Seattle, it’s essential for government agencies to come together and assess our actions, evaluate critical functions like communication between departments and with residents, and provide the public with a transparent and robust review," Judge said.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Police officers keep watch after a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Two people are dead and multiple people are wounded. Seattle mayor Katie Wilson said one sus (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) Expand

What's next:

Judge added that the office hopes to complete its initial work this fall. Findings will be presented to the Mayor’s Office and the Public Safety Committee, with the final report anticipated to be published publicly on the OIG website by mid-December.

Sayles expressed support for the oversight process ahead of his committee appearance.

"The members of SPD are committed to transparency and to continuous improvement," Sayles said. "We will cooperate fully with this process and welcome the Inspector General’s assessment."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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