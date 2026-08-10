More major road construction closures coming this weekend across Puget Sound

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The Brief Another summer weekend will be heavily disrupted by major road construction closures. Road work on all three north-south corridors through the Puget Sound region will take place from August 14–17. Interstate 405 will have closures in Tukwila and Kirkland, and I-5 and Highway 99 will have closures in Seattle.



Another summer weekend will be heavily disrupted by major road construction closures. Road work on all three north-south corridors through the Puget Sound region will take place from August 14–17.

Interstate 405 will have closures in Tukwila and Kirkland, and I-5 and Highway 99 will have closures in Seattle.

What they're saying:

The primary closures this weekend will include:

Lane reductions on southbound I-405 approaching Tukwila.

A full closure of the I-405/NE 85th Street interchange in Kirkland.

Closures on portions of SR 99 in Seattle.

A continued two-lane configuration on northbound I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Dig deeper:

Southbound I-405 lane closures in Tukwila

Up to two lanes of south I-405 will close in Southcenter between SR 181 (Exit 1) and the I-5 interchange from 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug, 17. The southbound HOV ramp from I-405 to I-5 will also close.

The closure will be for crews working to pave the HOV lane as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

I-405/Northeast 85th Street interchange closures in Kirkland

The on- and off-ramps to both northbound and southbound I-405 in Kirland at NE 85th Street (Exit 18) will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, August 14 to 5 a.m. on Monday, August 17.

Northeast 85th Street will also be closed between Sixth Street to the west, and 120th Avenue Northeast to the east. Detours will be in place.

The closure will be for crews to grade pavement on Northeast 85th Street and install curbs as part of the I-405/Northeast 85th Street Interchange and Inline BRT Station Project.

SR 99 closures in Seattle

The SR 99 tunnel will close overnight for routine tunnel maintenance from 10 p.m. on Friday, August 14, until 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 15.

Northbound SR 99 will close at the First Avenue South Bridge for bridge and structure preservation from 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 16. East Marginal Way and Michigan Street will not be accessible from the bridge, and travelers will not be able to continue northbound on SR 99 during the closure.

The Occidental Avenue South/South Kenyon Street connection to northbound SR 99, West Marginal Way South/South Holden Street connection to northbound SR 99, and First Avenue South connection to northbound SR 509 will also be closed.

Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle

The Ship Canal Bridge remains reduced to two lanes until the end of 2026 as part of the Revive I-5 project. The express lanes will remain open northbound only 24 hours a day. The Harvard Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-5 is closed until mid-October.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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