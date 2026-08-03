Seattle's major venues, organizations advocate for mayor to reactivate city's CCTV cameras

The Brief Major venues and organizations in Seattle have signed a letter asking Mayor Katie Wilson to reactivate 22 CCTV cameras in Stadium District and Pioneer Square. The letter comes about a week after a Seattle Center shooting left three people dead and five more injured. The Seattle Storm, the Space Needle, and Seafair are among the 10 organizations that signed the letter.



Leaders of Seattle’s major sports stadiums, arenas, and public event spaces are asking Mayor Katie Wilson to immediately reactivate 22 police surveillance cameras in the Stadium District and Pioneer Square following a recent wave of gun violence.

In an Aug. 3 letter to the mayor, venue operators requested the emergency restoration of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras connected to the Seattle Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center while a broader citywide privacy audit remains underway.

The organizations and venues that cosigned the letter include Seafair, Climate Pledge Arena, Capitol Hill Block Party, the Seattle Storm, Visit Seattle, the Washington State Ballpark Public Facilities District, the Seattle Convention Center, the Space Needle, the Seattle Sports Commission, and Chihuly Garden and Glass.

Recent Violence Prompts Call to Action

What they're saying:

The coalition cited recent violent incidents across the city, including a fatal shooting at Seattle Center on July 26 and a shooting in Capitol Hill the previous day that injured three bystanders.

Event organizers praised the mayor's investments in youth violence prevention, but warned that public safety threats put large gatherings at risk. They argued that police officers need every available tool to protect attendees and hold offenders accountable.

The letter also notes that Seattle's hosting of the World Cup provided proof that the city can successfully handle large-scale events, but added that the shooting at the Bite of Seattle festival was a "stark reminder" of the threats that can quickly turn large public events into a safety hazard.

Balancing Privacy Audits and Public Safety

The city previously paused the Real-Time Crime Center camera program to conduct an audit of its data privacy policies. While venue stewards expressed support for a careful review with community input, they emphasized that safety at large-scale events must remain a top priority.

The group requested that the 22 cameras in Pioneer Square and the Stadium District be reactivated with the safeguards originally mandated when the policy was first adopted.

Expanding Coverage for Future Events

Beyond restoring the existing network, the letter urged the city to invest in additional CCTV coverage for other major gathering places, specifically pointing to Seattle Center as an area not previously evaluated.

"Seattle has an extraordinary run of major events ahead this summer and beyond. As a community, we need to do all we can to prevent gun violence," the letter reads. "The organizers and facilities signing this letter stand ready to assist with this request in any way necessary and welcome the opportunity to meet with you in the coming days to discuss next steps."