Three wildfires burning in the Spokane area are forcing more than 60,000 residents from their homes as firefighters push to carve out containment lines.

Fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, the blazes have already destroyed at least 600 homes, businesses and other structures.

The trio of fires spans the perimeter of north of downtown Spokane:

Old Trails Fire: Burning 3,619 acres in the Indian Trail area northwest of Airway Heights.

Autumn Lane Fire: Burning 4,318 acres in the Nine Mile Falls area of northwestern Spokane.

Fairview Fire: Burning about 1,065 acres in the Mead and Peone Prairie area of northeast Spokane.