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Last updated:  Aug 03, 2026 - 8:17 AM PDT

LIVE: Spokane, WA fires leave thousands evacuated with zero containment

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE: Spokane, WA fires leave thousands evacuated with zero containment

Three wildfires burning in the Spokane area are forcing more than 60,000 residents from their homes as firefighters push to carve out containment lines. 

Fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, the blazes have already destroyed at least 600 homes, businesses and other structures.

The trio of fires spans the perimeter of north of downtown Spokane:

Old Trails Fire: Burning 3,619 acres in the Indian Trail area northwest of Airway Heights.

Autumn Lane Fire: Burning 4,318 acres in the Nine Mile Falls area of northwestern Spokane. 

Fairview Fire: Burning about 1,065 acres in the Mead and Peone Prairie area of northeast Spokane.

Live coverage contributors

9 updates
Jim Jensen
1 hour 17 min ago Jim Jensen

LIVE: Wildfire coverage from Spokane, Washington

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2 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Support those impacted by Spokane fires: American Red Cross

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Virgin Mary statue untouched by fire that swept through Balboa neighborhood

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10:30 a.m.: Gov. Ferguson, Mayor Lisa Brown to hold briefing on Spokane fires

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38 minutes ago Jim Jensen

A closer look at Spokane as wildfires destroy homes

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40 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Fairview Fire map: Evacuations and shelters opening

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46 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Autumn Lane Fire map: Evacuations and shelters opening

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56 minutes ago Jim Jensen

Old Trails Fire map: Evacuations and shelters opening

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1 hour 8 min ago Jim Jensen

Spokane wildfire map

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Spokane Spokane County News Washington