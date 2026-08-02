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Last updated:  Aug 02, 2026 - 3:15 PM PDT

LIVE: Thousands under evacuation order due to Spokane, WA wildfires

FOX 13 Seattle
LIVE: Thousands under evacuation order due to Spokane, WA wildfires

Emergency responders in Spokane County issued emergency Level 3 evacuation orders over the weekend as crews battled the fast-moving Old Trails Fire during elevated fire weather conditions.

Fire officials are upstaffing extra equipment as windy, dry conditions create rapid fire spread risks across the Inland Northwest through the weekend.

Continue reading for live updates on the wildfire burning in Spokane. 

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