Wildfire burning in Spokane, WA prompts evacuation orders

The Brief Crews with Spokane Fire District 10 are actively battling the Old Trails Fire under critical weather conditions on Aug. 1. Emergency management officials issued multiple Level 3 "Leave NOW!" evacuation orders for nearby neighborhoods and opened a shelter at Spokane Falls Community College. Fire officials are upstaffing extra equipment as windy, dry conditions create rapid fire spread risks across the Inland Northwest through the weekend.



Emergency responders in Spokane County issued emergency Level 3 evacuation orders on Aug. 1 as crews battled the fast-moving Old Trails Fire during elevated fire weather conditions.

Fire Operations and Evacuation Orders

What we know:

Spokane Fire District 10 crews responded to a wildland blaze known as the Old Trails Fire on Aug. 1.

As of Saturday night, the fire has burned more than 2,300 acres.

Emergency officials progressively issued Level 3 "Leave NOW!" evacuation notices throughout the afternoon as life-threatening conditions developed.

The evacuation zones include areas bounded by Newkirk Road to the north, Trails to the south, Dowdy to the east and Westwood to the west, as well as Newkirk Road to the north, Trails to the south, North Hayford Road to the west and West Euclid Road to the east. Additional Level 3 orders expanded to Woodside on the north, Trails on the south, the Spokane River on the west and Nine Mile/Assembly on the east.

Officials instructed fleeing drivers not to enter the fire evacuation zone and to head eastbound using side streets. An evacuation shelter opened at Spokane Falls Community College in the small gym located at 3410 W. Whistalks Way. Current evacuation maps are available through Spokane County Emergency Management.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the city of Spokane, city of Spokane Fire Department and Spokane County Emergency Management.

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