Seattle Sounders drop fifth straight game in 1-0 loss to Union

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The Brief Milan Iloski scored a goal for his fifth consecutive game to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Sounders 1-0 on Saturday night to extend Seattle's losing streak to five games. Iloski, on the counter-attack, outraced the defense to a long ball-ahead played by Frankie Westfield and flicked a first-touch shot into the net in the 31st minute. The Sounders (7-6-3) have been outscored 12-2 during the skid. Andrew Thomas had five saves for Seattle.



Milan Iloski scored a goal for his fifth consecutive game to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Sounders 1-0 on Saturday night to extend Seattle's losing streak to five games.

The Sounders (7-6-3) have been outscored 12-2 during the skid.

The Union (3-10-4), who beat the New York Red Bulls 3-1 at home on Wednesday to snap an eight-game winless streak, have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Andre Blake stopped one shot for Philadelphia.

Iloski, on the counter-attack, outraced the defense to a long ball-ahead played by Frankie Westfield and flicked a first-touch shot into the net in the 31st minute. The 26-year-old Iloski has seven goals, which includes a hat trick in a 6-4 loss at Miami on May 24, in the last five games and nine this season.

Andrew Thomas had five saves for Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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