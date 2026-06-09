Seattle Soccer Celebration Barge arrives in Elliott Bay ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief A massive floating soccer festival is traveling through Puget Sound Tuesday morning from Everett to Seattle's Pier 62 ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The vessel, which was converted from a commercial fish container barge in just two weeks, features a custom mini-pitch, large LED screens, and multi-level dining and VIP spaces. While the onboard watch parties require paid tickets starting at $42, the surrounding community events and activations at Waterfront Park will be free to the public.



A massive, one-of-a-kind floating soccer festival is officially hitting the Seattle waterfront just in time for the FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday morning, the "Seattle Soccer Celebration Barge", powered by Lenovo, was spotted traveling through Puget Sound at roughly 7 knots, charting a course from Everett toward its final destination at Elliott Bay.

FOX 13's Taylor Winkel boarded the vessel in the early morning hours to get a firsthand look at the ultimate Seattle World Cup watch party hub before it docks.

Timeline:

The journey began in the dead of night, with crews arriving at the Port of Everett at 2 a.m. to board the massive vessel. Guided by the tugboat Ocean Navigator, the barge pulled out to sea around 3:45 a.m.

It arrived in Elliott Bay around 8:15 a.m., where the Seattle Fire Department will welcome the vessel with a ceremonial water salute at 8:30 a.m. The barge is expected to officially dock at Pier 62 by 9 a.m.

From fish container to floating pitch

The backstory:

What is now a vibrant soccer fan experience was, until recently, a working maritime vessel that usually carries containers of fish from Alaska and Hawaii. In a frantic, two-week sprint, workers completely transformed the barge into a floating sports oasis.

The concept was first put into motion back in January by the Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC, in partnership with the Seattle-based Analog Heart Creative studio.

On board, fans will find a multi-level entertainment experience:

The main deck: Features a custom, floating mini-soccer pitch, massive LED screens to broadcast World Cup matches, live DJs and scheduled appearances by professional soccer players.

Downstairs: A fully functioning kitchen serving up classic sports bar food.

Upstairs: A premium, VIP experience overlooking the pitch and the water.

How to get tickets for the Seattle Soccer Celebration Barge

What you can do:

The floating barge serves as a symbolic centerpiece for the local soccer community. Developed through a partnership between the Sounders, Reign, RAVE Foundation, and Friends of Waterfront Park, the barge represents the culmination of the RAVE Foundation’s "52 Fields" initiative, which aims to provide equitable access to sports by building 52 free mini-pitches across Washington.

While the floating barge itself is a ticketed space – with prices starting at around $52 for adults and $42 for children – the surrounding festivities at Waterfront Park and Pier 62 will be completely free and open to the public.

The public land areas will host youth soccer activations, cultural entertainment, and additional live match viewings, welcoming the hundreds of thousands of fans expected to visit the newly reconnected 20-acre civic waterfront this summer.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and a joint press release from the Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC, RAVE Foundation and Friends of Waterfront Park.

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