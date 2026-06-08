WA troopers arrest teens for climbing Tacoma Narrows Bridge

Two teenagers were arrested over the weekend for climbing the cables of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, causing traffic diversions for drivers heading to and from Tacoma.

Timeline:

On Saturday night, Washington State Troopers had to shut down the bridge roadway for an hour and 46 minutes to get the teens down safety and taken into custody.

"With strong wind gusts at those heights, anything could go wrong and pose a major hazard to traffic below and that’s why a road closure is necessary," said Trooper Kameron Watts on June 6.

Washington State Troopers share photo of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and law enforcement in action making the arrest of two teens who had climbed the cables to the top on June 6, 2026.

The backstory:

The two boys, aged 16 and 17 years old, were able to use construction equipment to access the cables that they then climbed all the way to the top of the east tower of westbound State Route 16.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected in the case, according to WSP. The two suspects were charged with criminal trespassing.

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