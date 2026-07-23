Can't log in? Microsoft outage hits Teams, Outlook and more

The Brief Microsoft 365, Teams, and Outlook are experiencing outages. Interruptions are affecting multiple websites and applications, according to Down Detector. The cause of the outage and how long it will last remain unknown.



A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting access to several websites and applications on Thursday morning.

Microsoft Outage

What we know:

A Microsoft outage is affecting several different sites and applications, according to Downdetector. The issues are currently impacting Microsoft 365, Teams and Outlook. Users attempting to log on may be unable to do so due to the ongoing disruption.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what caused the outage or how long the interruption is expected to last.

Earlier this month, Microsoft filed a WARN notice revealing 605 permanent layoffs at its Redmond location, effective September 4. The cuts are part of a massive Xbox restructuring that will eliminate roughly 3,200 roles globally throughout fiscal year 2027.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from downdector.com.

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