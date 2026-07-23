The Brief A semi-truck carrying corn crashed into a ditch off Southbound Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord. All JBLM traffic heading from I-5 must divert to Exits 122 and 120 while crews clean up the scene. Authorities reported no major injuries, and the driver is being cited for second-degree negligent driving due to drowsy driving.



A semi-truck carrying corn crashed into a ditch and spilled its load onto an Interstate 5 off-ramp in Lakewood on Thursday morning, forcing traffic detours.

What we know:

The crash completely blocked the southbound Exit 123 off-ramp to Thorne Lane.

Drivers traveling to Joint Base Lewis-McChord were diverted to exits 122 and 120 while crews cleared the scene.

Crash investigation near JBLM

What they're saying:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts said drowsy driving caused the crash. The driver, whose identity has not been released, is being cited for second-degree negligent driving.\

Washingtom State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts said a semi-truck carrying corn crashed on an I-5 exit ramp near JBLM on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

No major injuries were reported.

Authorities have not provided an estimated time for when the ramp will reopen.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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