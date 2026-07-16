Seattle Kraken 2026-27 schedule released

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The Brief A newly lengthened 84-game regular season will begin for the Seattle Kraken on the road against the Calgary Flames on October 1, the NHL announced on Thursday. The Kraken announced a new Build-A-Pack ticket program, allowing fans to build their own ticket packages from three to nine games at a reduced rate (up to 32 percent off) to single-game tickets. The NHL has added two games to their regular season schedule by reducing the number of preseason games from at least six to only four. The NHL did play an 84-game schedule from 1992-95, but has been an 82-game schedule since the 1995-96 season.



A newly lengthened 84-game regular season will begin for the Seattle Kraken on the road against the Calgary Flames on October 1, the NHL announced on Thursday.

The home schedule will also begin with a matchup with the Flames on October 4.

The NHL has added two games to their regular season schedule by reducing the number of preseason games from at least six to only four. The NHL did play an 84-game schedule from 1992-95, but has been an 82-game schedule since the 1995-96 season.

Two of those games will be played in Helsinki, Finland at Veikkaus Arena against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in November.

Seattle will play six of seven games at home leading into the Finland trip, and nine out of 13 games at home following the trip.

In a strange scheduling quirk, the Kraken have nine separate one-game road trips to Calgary, San Jose, Edmonton, Anaheim, San Jose, Vancouver, Vancouver, Anaheim and Vegas. Typically, the NHL has paired up trips to Southern California where teams will play the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings on the same road trip. The Kraken will require four separate trips to Southern California this season.

The Kraken are also moving most Monday-to-Thursday weeknight home games to 6:40 p.m. starts due to feedback from season ticket holders and fans.

The All-Star break begins on February 4 for the Kraken as they'll get a nine-day break.

The season concludes with a four-game road trip through the Midwest of Dallas, Nashville, St. Louis and Chicago, wrapping up on April 10 against the Blackhawks.

Potentially the final trip through Seattle for all-time NHL goals leader Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will be on Thursday, December 10.

Kraken ticket options for the 2026-27 season.

The Kraken announced a new Build-A-Pack ticket program, allowing fans to build their own ticket packages from three to nine games at a reduced rate (up to 32 percent off) to single-game tickets. Build-A-Packs go on sale today at 10 a.m. PT at SeattleKraken.com.

Kraken full- and half-season ticket packages are available now, which includes price savings, 25 percent off on food and beverage, playoff priority, and exclusive member events and experiences.

Single-game tickets, as low as $65.50, will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. PT, which is the lowest-priced tickets in six seasons for the Kraken. American Express cardholders have access to a presale for single-game tickets that begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20.

The Source: Information in this story came from the NHL, the Seattle Kraken, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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