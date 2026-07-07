Chase Reid makes instant impression with Seattle Kraken

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The Brief Chase Reid could not have made a better impression in his first week as a member of the Seattle Kraken. The seventh-overall pick in this year's NHL Draft, Reid instantly became the top defensive prospect in the organization and looked the part during the team's development camp last week. For a Kraken organization that has taken some body-blows over the last year, Reid represents a better future ahead. And unlike some players currently in the headlines, Reid is thrilled to be in Seattle.



Chase Reid could not have made a better impression in his first week as a member of the Seattle Kraken.

The seventh-overall pick in this year's NHL Draft, Reid instantly became the top defensive prospect in the organization and looked the part during the team's development camp last week.

"We were thrilled to get him," Kraken director of player development Cory Murphy said. "Just an elite player, really does it all and plays with confidence. Watching his games, he's a guy that really controls the game in all areas, plays a ton."

For a Kraken organization that has taken some body-blows over the last year, Reid represents a better future ahead. And unlike some players currently in the headlines, Reid is thrilled to be in Seattle.

"I couldn't have asked for a better place to come to. It's been super positive, everybody's super welcoming, and I've had nothing but the best experience so far," Reid said.

It's a stark contrast to players such as Artemi Panarin and Jason Robertson, who reportedly nixed trades to Seattle over the last year. Or Shane Wright, who appears to be looking for a fresh start as his agent is pushing the organization to find a new team for the former No. 4 overall pick.

Meanwhile, Reid spoke glowingly about his first week in Kraken colors.

"It's pretty hard to not play good when you're getting everything you could possibly want. They don't give you any reason to not perform at your best," Reid said.

The Kraken do all of that stuff very well. It's the on-ice results that have been a problem, and Reid eventually will be part of the solution. Next season, Reid will move from the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League to play college hockey at Michigan State. NCAA hockey plays roughly half as many games as teams in the CHL. That will give Reid the opportunity to get stronger and spend more time in the weight room and play against stronger, older opponents.

"You don't play as many games," Reid said. "You got a lot of time to be in the weight room, and just go out there and prove yourself each and every night. Obviously, Michigan State has great facilities as well, so it was pretty much a no-brainer to go there for a year and develop."

If that goes well, Reid could join Seattle's roster as soon as his season ends – like Matty Beniers did at the end of the 2022 season.

"Just an elite player, really does it all and plays with confidence," Murphy said. "Watching his games, he's a guy that really controls the game in all areas, plays a ton. and got to know his family a little bit at the draft, and getting to know him here on a more personal level. Just a fantastic kid. The only place in the world he wants to be is out on that ice, and he just loves to do it. He came in with a great attitude and soaked it all in. Just really impressive."

Reid's selection was a coup for the Kraken as he had regularly been projected to be the top defenseman selected this year. Instead, he was still available when Seattle went on the clock with the seventh pick. The Kraken weren't expecting him to be available.

"Obviously, we got a little lucky early yesterday," director of amateur scouting Robert Kron said after the draft.

Jake O'Brien – Seattle's first-round pick in 2025 – played against Reid the last few seasons in the OHL and was thrilled to see Reid join him with the Kraken.

"I'm so happy we got him where we did," O'Brien said. "I think he was the best (defenseman) in the draft. He really surprised me when I played him this year. He skates well, moves the puck well and he's very smart. So that was a great get."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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