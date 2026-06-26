Report: Jason Robertson declines trade, contract offer from Seattle Kraken

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The Brief Dallas Stars standout winger Jason Robertson declined an eight-year sign-and-trade contract with the Seattle Kraken worth approximately $15 million a season, according to a report from Sportsnet. According to Elliotte Friedman, Robertson, 27, rejected the offer from Seattle after a framework trade agreement had been worked out between the Stars and Kraken. Any contract north of $14 million a year would have made Robertson the second-highest paid player in the NHL at the moment, trailing only Kirill Kaprizov's $17 million a year deal with the Minnesota Wild that begins this season.



Dallas Stars standout winger Jason Robertson declined an eight-year sign-and-trade contract with the Seattle Kraken worth approximately $15 million a season, according to a report from Sportsnet.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Robertson rejected the offer from Seattle after a framework trade agreement had been worked out between the Stars and Kraken. Robertson, 27, will be a restricted free agent on July 1 with the Stars, who have not been able to reach a deal with the winger.

A trade would have been necessary as only a team that owns a player's rights can offer an eight-year contract.

Any contract north of $14 million a year would have made Robertson the second-highest paid player in the NHL at the moment, trailing only Kirill Kaprizov's $17 million a year deal with the Minnesota Wild that begins this season. Instead, Robertson wasn't interested in the Kraken's offer for one reason or another. The deal likely would have included Seattle's first-round draft pick – No. 7 overall in Friday night's NHL Draft.

It's the second time in the last six months that a star forward has rejected a deal with the Kraken.

Also according to Friedman and Sportsnet, the Kraken had tried to acquire former New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin last February with a contract offer greater than $14 million a season. Panarin – who had a no trade clause in his contract – was able to veto a deal to Seattle. The Los Angeles Kings were the only team he was willing to waive his no-trade clause for.

Precisely what Roberton's motivations are remain unclear. According to Jeff Marek of The Daily Faceoff, Robertson has also turned down a move to the St. Louis Blues. It's hard to imagine the contract itself wasn't enticing enough for Robertson, who isn't a top 10 talent in the NHL despite three 40-goal seasons in his last five campaigns.

Whether it's an issue with Seattle, his view of the Kraken organization, or purely what his contract motivations could be is unknown. He could be seeking to play one more year on a restricted free agent tender before reaching outright free agency. And with the salary cap set to take another leap next year, he perhaps believes that contract value will still be there in the future.

Nevertheless, the rejection is a blow to the Kraken and general manager Jason Botterill as they continue to seek a frontline star to bolster a roster that's been without one for all five seasons of their existence.

The Source: Information in this story came from Sportsnet, The Daily Faceoff, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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