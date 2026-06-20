Seattle Kraken hire Justin Schultz in player development role

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The Brief Former Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is returning to the organization to work in a player development role, the team announced on Friday. Schultz spent the final two seasons of his 12-year NHL career with the Kraken from 2022-24, appearing in 143 games with 14 goals and 46 assists for 60 points over his two seasons in Seattle. Schultz will help the Kraken's young defensive prospects work on the nuances of their game as they look to reach the NHL and find success.



Former Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is returning to the organization to work in a player development role, the team announced on Friday.

Schultz spent the final two seasons of his 12-year NHL career with the Kraken from 2022-24, appearing in 143 games with 14 goals and 46 assists for 60 points over his two seasons in Seattle.

"This is something I've always wanted to do, to help players try to get to the next level," Schultz told Bob Condor of the Kraken's website. "I loved my time in Seattle. I’m excited to get to work with these prospects. They're all obviously great players; they've been drafted or signed. I want to help in whatever way I can with what they need to get better. I've played a lot of games, won some Stanley Cups, I am hoping to relay some positive things to them."

Schultz played under Kraken general manager Jason Botterill, and new assistant general manager Patrik Allvin during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Botterill helped bring Schultz to Seattle as a free agent signing in 2022 after two seasons with the Washington Capitals.

Schultz will help the Kraken's young defensive prospects work on the nuances of their game as they look to reach the NHL and find success.

"For young defensemen, you're looking at body positioning in battles, you're looking at stick positioning in the defensive zone," Kraken assistant general manager Ryan Jankowski said. "You're looking at some of the routes defensemen take to retrieve pucks. Also, how they're able to turn those pucks, getting them up ice quickly.

"Every prospect that's drafted has a little bit of a different skill set. You've got your guys that are a little bit more offensive; you’ve got your guys that are a little bit more defensive. They all have a lot of little nuances to learn. Another example is on the offensive blue line and how to find the lanes to pass the puck, how to find the lanes to shoot the puck and do it at a higher level as they move up their progression [from juniors/NCAA/Europe to the American Hockey League and NHL]."

Schultz will have a hand in prospects such as Blake Fiddler, Jakub Fibigr, Tyson Jugnauth, and potentially a top 10 pick in next week's NHL Draft on the defensive side to help develop through Seattle's minor league system.

Schultz appeared in 745 career games in the NHL, winning two Stanley Cups during his time with the Penguins. He finished his career with 71 goals and 253 assists for 324 career points.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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