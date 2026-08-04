The Brief Washington voters are casting ballots on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in a primary election spanning federal, state, and local offices alongside regional ballot measures. Under the state's top-two primary system, the two candidates who earn the most votes in each race will advance to the November general election. Preliminary election returns are being tracked and updated directly from the Washington Secretary of State and The Associated Press.



Washington voters are deciding a wide array of federal, state and local primary contests on Tuesday, Aug. 4, using a top-two system where the top two vote-getters advance to the November general election.

What we know:

For the August primary, registered voters will see local measures (questions, bonds, levies, etc.); federal offices for U.S. representative; state legislative offices for state senator and state representative; state judicial offices for the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals; and several local offices, including county auditor positions.

What's next:

The top two candidates in each primary contest will move on to the General Election in November.

2026 Washington state primary election results

Below are the key races FOX 13 Seattle is following, alongside updated preliminary results from the Washington Secretary of State and The Associated Press.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington Secretary of State and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA, 24 other states sue Trump admin over latest round of tariffs

Spokane wildfires forces 60,000 to evacuate

WA gets first 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' designation for wildfire threat

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Seattle's major venues, organizations advocate for mayor to reactivate city's CCTV cameras

Sound Transit aims to begin Ballard Light Rail service in 2042

Seattle mayor slams former Chief Barnes over search for successor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.