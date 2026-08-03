The Brief Three fast-moving wildfires near Spokane have forced more than 60,000 people to flee their homes, destroying at least 600 structures in Spokane. The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Washington is mobilizing 90 posts to provide round-the-clock shelter, food and smoke relief for evacuees. Unhealthy air quality and high temperatures in the 90s will impact eastern and western Washington through mid-week.



Three wildfires surrounding Spokane forced more than 60,000 people to evacuate as flames destroyed at least 600 structures across Spokane County, officials said.

What we know:

The trio of fires span the perimeter of north of downtown Spokane:

Old Trails Fire: Burning 3,619 acres in the Indian Trail area northwest of Airway Heights.

Autumn Lane Fire: Burning 4,318 acres in the Nine Mile Falls area of northwestern Spokane.

Fairview Fire: Burning about 1,065 acres in the Mead and Peone Prairie area of northeast Spokane.

The Old Trails Fire started Saturday just after noon, growing to 3,600 acres with 0% containment. It has forced Level 3 "go now" evacuations in the northwest corner of Spokane, where homes have burned within city limits. The Autumn Lane fire burning north of Spokane, has torched 3,300 acres and remains 0% contained; and the Fairview Fire burning northeast of the city, has scorched just over 1,000 acres.

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday and overnight into Sunday, as three separate fires broke out in and around the city in the east of Washington state. (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images)

Air quality in Spokane has reached unhealthy levels, leading officials to recommend wearing N95 masks. Smoke is moving across the state, bringing campfire smells and reduced air quality to western Washington areas like Tacoma, Chehalis and Kelso, with temperatures expected to reach the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Other fires burning in Washington state

Other fires burning across the state are contributing to the poor air quality.

What we know:

Sinlahekin Fire: The fire doubled in size since Saturday, scorching nearly 74,000 acres near Tonasket, just north of Blue Lake. It stands at 0% containment with Level 3 "go now" evacuations in place.

Kaiser Canyon Fire: The wildfire has burned 136,000 acres, though firefighters are gaining better containment.

Little Giant Fire: Located about 20 miles northwest of Leavenworth, this fire has burned more than 38,000 acres with 0% containment. Level 3 "go now" evacuations cover eastern and southern areas of the Okanagan-Wenatchee National Forest in Okanogan County.

Local organizations step up to help displaced residents

What we know:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Washington is mobilizing all 90 posts and roughly 20,000 members statewide. VFW posts, particularly in the Spokane Valley, are opening their doors 24 hours a day to offer shelter, food and clean air to anyone in the community escaping the heavy smoke.

"Of course, our heart goes out to the veterans and their families, especially the ones that just lost their homes," a VFW representative said. "That is going to be quite devastating. You have all your memories. I mean, there's probably veterans who lost all their pictures from their time in the military."

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the city of Spokane, City of Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County Emergency Management and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes asked to resign by Mayor Katie Wilson

Seattle police Chief Shon Barnes downplays viral reporter clash

Bite of Seattle shooting: Police recover 'ghost gun', Glock 45, more

Tacoma, WA man pleads not guilty in toddler shooting

Why did it take hours for a press conference on the Bite of Seattle shooting?

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.