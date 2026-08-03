The Brief Food Network host Guy Fieri was spotted filming "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Filming was confirmed at Local Tide on Sunday and spotted at Lupe's Situ Tacos on Monday. Fieri's iconic red 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible was seen parked outside Lupe's Situ Tacos Monday morning.



Food Network host Guy Fieri is in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, bringing his long-running show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to the Pacific Northwest.

FOX 13 Seattle spotted a cherry red convertible parked outside Lupe's Situ Tacos at 5239 Ballard Ave. N.W. at 9 a.m. Monday. While the vehicle resembles a classic red Mustang, fans of the show know Fieri's signature ride in the opening sequence of "Triple D" is a restored 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible.

Food Network host Guy Fieri's signature red convertible was spotted outside Lupe's Situ Tacos in Ballard, Wash., on Aug. 3, 2026. (Tori McArthur, FOX 13 Seattle)

Filming at local Ballard eateries

What we know:

The sighting follows confirmation from workers at Local Tide, who verified that Fieri filmed at their Ballard location on Sunday.

Fieri has hosted "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" for years, traveling across the country to feature local food spots, classic greasy spoons and homemade cooking.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many locations Fieri is expected to visit while on his stop in Seattle or how long he will be visiting the Pacific Northwest.

Lupe's Situ Tacos brings a unique tradition to the table

Local perspective:

Lupe's Situ Tacos, a walk-in-only restaurant on Ballard Avenue, is known for its original crunchy tacos inspired by family tradition.

According to the restaurant's website, the recipe comes from the owner's grandmother, Delores Flores, who was half Lebanese and half Mexican. "Situ" means grandmother in Arabic. The signature tacos feature tortillas that are initially fried, stuffed, sewn together with toothpicks, and pan-fried to a golden crisp.

The Source: Information for this story came from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Lupe's Situ Tacos and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

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