The 'Jimothy' Effect: Seattle companies match donations to Ballard Food Bank
SEATTLE - Viral short-spined raccoon ‘Jimothy’ has driven thousands of dollars in corporate donations to The Ballard Food Bank.
What we know:
Seattle artist Ryan Henry Ward – known for his famous ‘henry’ street art and murals – auctioned off an original Jimothy painting, with proceeds going to The Ballard Food Bank.
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When Amazon saw every dollar was going to a good cause, it matched the winning bid of $6543.21 and called on other Seattle companies to do the same.
"When we saw a local artist giving back to The Ballard Food Bank, inspired by a little raccoon that's brought so much joy, we wanted to help. Amazon is proud to match the winning bid, and we're calling on other Seattle-based companies to join us," said Kara Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer, Amazon, in a statement.
Brooks, Alaska Airlines and T-Mobile have also joined in to match donations, and have encouraged other companies to follow.
The Source: Information in this article is from an Amazon press release.
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