Wildfire smoke and high heat bring health warnings to Western WA

The Brief Shifting winds are pushing wildfire smoke from Eastern Washington and Oregon toward the Puget Sound area, creating hazy skies and "Moderate" to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" air quality through Wednesday. The smoke coincides with a heatwave bringing temperatures in the 90s, forcing residents without air conditioning into a dangerous trade-off between closing windows to block smoke or opening them to cool down. Health and fire agencies advise residents to filter indoor air, limit outdoor exposure, utilize public cooling centers if needed, and secure trailer chains to prevent new accidental fire starts.



Wildfire smoke and temperatures climbing into the 90s are settling into Western Washington, creating hazardous conditions for sensitive groups across the region.

Favorable summer winds kept hazy skies away earlier this season, but shifting weather patterns are now pushing smoke from active fires in Eastern Washington and Oregon toward the Puget Sound area.

Local fire and health agencies are urging residents to make sure they are prepared as heat and smoke arrive simultaneously.

Smoke drifting toward the Cascades

Communities near the Cascades are already dealing with smoke impacts, according to officials with the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

"The wildfire smoke is actually blowing toward us right now," said Phil Swartzendruber, an air quality scientist with the agency. "The eastern Washington smoke is definitely hitting the Cascades. It's not clear how far it's going to make it across. The Cascades are not looking to be good here for the next few days."

Ground-level air quality across the broader region is expected to degrade to "Moderate," though conditions could shift day to day.

"The impact at the ground may not be quite so bad," Swartzendruber said. "It may get into a category we call 'Moderate', so we'll see, but it's a good time to be prepared."

Scientists expect smoky conditions to persist through Wednesday before a potential push of cleaner air arrives later in the week.

"It looks like we probably will have some smoke through Wednesday," Swartzendruber said. "We might get a little more of a push of cleaner air later Wednesday, but it's a little tough to know because we're kind of in a battle here with the cleaner air trying to push in, and the smoke trying to push out."

Golden Gardens in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High temperatures escalate risks

Health officials warn that consecutive days of 90-degree heat pose a severe challenge, especially for residents without air conditioning who must keep windows closed to block smoke.

"We shouldn't see worse than 'moderate' or, maybe, 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,'" said Dr. James Lewis of the Snohomish County Health Department. "I do think that's probably going to be the more threatening issue this week, is going to be if we get up in the 90s for folks who don't have air conditioning."

Lewis noted that shutting out smoky air can make indoor spaces dangerously hot during peak summer weather.

"For people who don't have air conditioning, having to keep your windows closed and not go outside, makes the heat a lot worse potentially in your house," Lewis said.

Recommended safety precautions

Emergency management and health agencies recommend taking immediate steps to filter indoor air, stay cool, and protect vulnerable individuals, including older adults and young children.

"We advise people stay indoors as much as you can, [and] really look out for those that are vulnerable," said Kelly Hawks of the Valley Regional Fire Authority. "You know, our older citizens and younger children."

Hawks added that residents without home air conditioning should seek out cooler spaces.

"With the heat, keeping your doors and windows shut could get a little hot. So, you could seek out a public place that's air-conditioned," Hawks said, pointing to facilities such as local libraries and cooling centers.

Officials recommend the following safety steps:

Check air quality regularly: Monitor local air quality index updates.

Filter indoor air: Run home air filters with windows closed. "Get an air filter," Swartzendruber advised. "Think about your clean air spaces."

Limit outdoor exposure: Stay indoors as much as possible. "If you have to go outside, you could wear an N95 respirator, but at that level, it's probably not going to do a ton," Lewis said.

Preventing further fires

Officials are also urging travelers to take fire prevention precautions while driving to avoid starting new blazes.

"If you're hauling a trailer — summertime — a lot of people are camping, hauling boats, just to double-check any chains or straps, just to make sure that they're secure," Hawks said. "The metal on those when it hits the pavement can create sparks."

Local crews are already actively supporting regional firefighting efforts. Valley Regional Fire Authority currently has several personnel deployed to assist with ongoing wildfires in Eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon.

Health officials urge anyone who starts feeling sick from heat or smoke exposure to seek medical care immediately.

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