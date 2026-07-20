Renton, WA police search for thief who stole kid's birthday bike

The Brief Renton police are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a surprise birthday gift from a family's front porch. Surveillance video shows someone taking a boxed electric dirt bike before driving away in a silver sedan early Sunday morning. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle to come forward, with Crime Stoppers offering a reward of up to $1,000.



Renton Police are asking for the public’s help to ID a package theft suspect.

The backstory:

A family came home from a weekend camping trip to discover that the surprise gift they got for their daughter had been stolen off their porch.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Home security video of a package theft in Renton.

They live in a neighborhood near the Family First Hill Community Center and Cascade Elementary School.

Surveillance video from just before 1 am on Sunday shows a suspect stealing a large box that contained the QRonge X1 Spark electric dirtbike.

QRonge X1 Spark electric dirtbike

They discovered the theft on Sunday when they returned home. Renton PD confirms they are investigating.

Video shows the suspect's vehicle. It is a silver sedan, but it is unknown if it is a 2-door or 4-door.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact the Renton Police Department at (425) 430-4700 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by texting the info through the P3 Tips App or at P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

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