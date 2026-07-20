Investigators confirm deadly officer-involved shooting in SeaTac, WA

The Brief Investigators confirmed a King County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting Sunday night in SeaTac. Deputies were responding to a collision around 10:05 p.m. at South 192nd Street and 16th Avenue South when an altercation led to gunfire, killing a 33-year-old man. The Renton Police Department is leading the independent multi-agency investigation, which remains active and ongoing.



An investigative team confirmed Monday that a deadly shooting involving a King County deputy occurred in SeaTac on Sunday night.

1 dead after shooting involving King County deputy

What we know:

According to the Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT), King County deputies responded at around 10:05 p.m. on July 19 to a collision at the intersection of South 192nd Street and 16th Avenue South in SeaTac.

FOX 13 Seattle previously reported a large presence of investigators for an unknown incident near the location Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, VIIT released more information, saying that there was an "altercation that resulted in gunfire and the death of a 33-year-old male."

What we don't know:

The identity of the 33-year-old man, and information about what led to the shooting has not been released.

What's next:

The Renton Police Department is leading the independent investigative team. The investigation remains active, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

VIIT includes investigators from several area law enforcement agencies: Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Port of Seattle, Renton and Tukwila.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Valley Independent Investigative Team, and previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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