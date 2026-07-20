Independent team investigates incident in SeaTac, WA

The Brief A large team of investigators remains on the scene in SeaTac, Washington, following a Sunday evening incident near South 192nd Street and 16th Avenue North. The King County Sheriff's Office confirmed its involvement in the case, but specific details about what occurred have not been released. The Valley Independent Investigation Team has been called in to lead the ongoing investigation.



There is a large presence of investigators in SeaTac, Washington on Monday morning following an unknown incident that happened over the weekend.

Large police presence following incident in SeaTac, WA

What we know:

The King County Sheriff's Office says it was involved in a case on Sunday evening near South 192nd Street and 16th Avenue North.

What we don't know:

What exactly happened has not yet been revealed, but the Valley Independent Investigation Team has been called out to the scene.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office.

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