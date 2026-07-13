Seattle Seahawks sale: Who is Vinod Khosla?

The Brief Vinod Khosla, wife Neeru, and son Neal are the principal names connected to the sale of the Seattle Seahawks, as announced by the team and a memo to the other 31 franchises on Saturday. The Khoslas – and their limited partners – will become the fourth owners of the franchise, joining the Nordstrom family and Herman Sarkowsky, Ken Behring and Ken Hofmann, and Paul G. Allen and his estate. Neeru is named as the controlling owner of the franchise, with Neal set to have a significant role in the leadership of the franchise.



The Seattle Seahawks are set to have their fourth owners in franchise history. But who exactly are the Khosla family, who reached a purchase agreement for the franchise this weekend?

Vinod Khosla, wife Neeru, and son Neal are the principal names connected to the sale, as announced by the league in a memo to fellow owners on Saturday. Neeru is set to be the controlling owner of the franchise, with Neal set to have a significant role in the leadership group of the team. The family is set to buy the team from the estate of Paul G. Allen for an NFL-record reported $9.612 billion, subject to approval of the league.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - DECEMBER 03: Engineer Vinod Khosla and Neeru Khosla attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Jesse Grant / Getty Images) Expand

The Nordstrom family and Herman Sarkowsky were awarded the expansion franchise in 1974. Ken Behring and Ken Hofmann purchased the club in 1988, and sold the team to Paul G. Allen in 1997 after a failed bid to relocate the team to Los Angeles. Allen and his estate have run the franchise over the last 29 years before the purchase agreement with the Khoslas was announced on Saturday.

"We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks,"Khosla said in a statement released by the team. "We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere."

Who is Vinod Khosla?

Khosla, 71, is a co-founder of Sun Microsystems and has a net worth of around $14 billion, according to Forbes.

A native of Pune, India, Khosla earned a bachelor's in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi. After immigrating to the United States in 1976, Khosla attended Carnegie Mellon University and received an MBA from Stanford University in 1980. He’s also been highly successful as a venture capitalist, including being one of the early investors in OpenAI.

Khosla joined the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins in 1986, helping to create semiconductor company NexGen, Inc., which later sold to AMD. He also managed Juniper Networks, which grew a $3 million investment into a $7 billion return. He founded his own venture capital firm – Khosla Ventures – in 2004. It became an early investor in Square, DoorDash, and Instacart, in addition to being the first venture capital investor in OpenAI.

Khosla has been a proponent of green energy and the environment, backing California's Proposition 87, The Clear Energy Initiative, which failed to pass in 2006.

Khosla is involved in a 10-year-long litigation regarding access to Martins Beach, south of Half Moon Bay in California. The lawsuits, which are still pending amid possible settlement talks, deal with 89 acres of beachfront property purchased by Khosla that controlled the lone overland access to the beach, which had been accessible to the public for a parking fee only. Khosla put up a gate and restricted access to the site, with groups claiming doing so violates the California Coastal Act of 1976. The case was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined Khosla's attempt to close off access. The case remains ongoing.

Khosla told the New York Times in 2018 that he regrets buying the property and will end up selling it eventually. He even lamented what it could mean if he'd been successful in front of the Supreme Court, but said it was something he had to stand for.

"If this hadn’t ever started, I’d be so happy," he said. "But once you’re there in principle, you can’t give up principle."

Like Paul G. Allen, Khosla signed the Giving Pledge, which pledges at least half of his net worth to charity.

Who is Neeru Khosla?

Neeru Khosla was named as the new controlling owner of the Seahawks in the memo sent to the rest of the NFL's 31 teams on Saturday.

Neeru – also from New Delhi – spent time in both India and England during her childhood before moving to the United States with Vinod. They married in the U.S. and had four children together, including Neal, who will also be involved in the Seahawks.

Neeru earned a degree in molecular biology from San Jose State University, and a master's degree from Stanford University's School of Education. She is the co-founder and chair of the non-profit CK12 Foundation, which seeks to increase access to low-cost K-12 education.

"CK-12 is committed to providing free access to content and technology tools that empower students as well as teachers to enhance and experiment with different learning styles, resources, levels of competence, and circumstances.," the organization's vision document says of its mission.

Who is Neal Khosla?

Neal Khosla is one of Vinod and Neeru's four children and is "expected to have a significant leadership role in the ownership group," per the NFL's memo.

Neal double majored in mathematics and computer science at Stanford University, and earned a master's degree in Computer Science with a concentration in Artificial Intelligence, per his LinkedIn page. Neal is the CEO and co-founder of Curai, an AI-assisted telehealth company founded in 2017.

Vinod and Neal became minority owners of the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. With the purchase of the Seahawks, they will need to divest the 3.1% stake in the 49ers.

"My father and I have been season ticket holders for 30 years, going to games at The Stick starting when I was a child through the last 11 years at Levi's Stadium," Neal Khosla said in a statement when the family purchased the stake. "For us, becoming members of the 49ers family is a dream come true and we're honored to be a part of the team's future success and continued impact on the Bay Area community."

Neal also spent time working for the 49ers as a football operations intern in the spring of 2011 prior to attending Stanford.

Who else is involved?

The league memo stated the agreement was with the Khosla family and several limited partners, who are yet unnamed.

"Following a thorough sales process run by Allen & Co., the Estate of Paul Allen has reached agreement to sell the Seattle Seahawks to the Khosla family and several limited partners, subject to membership review and approval. Allen & Co. reported very robust interest in the Club throughout the process, with the Khosla group emerging as the Club’s preferred buyer among multiple qualified bidders. The Khosla family currently owns a limited partner interest in the San Francisco 49ers and would be required to divest that interest.

"Allen & Co. has kept us informed throughout the process, and the Commissioner and League staff have had discussions with the Khosla family and its representatives. We have also commenced both a review of key transaction documents and customary due diligence on the prospective ownership group. As this work progresses, we will report to the Finance Committee, which will review the transaction in advance of the membership’s consideration."

The NFL would have vetted the Khoslas prior to their joining the 49ers' ownership group last year. However, the knowledge of the minority owners will also need to be scrutinized by the league.

NFL ownership rules require the majority owner to hold at least a 30% stake in the franchise and limits the total number of partners to 25.

The Source: Information in this story came from The New York Times, The San Francisco Examiner, The Seattle Times, LinkedIn, the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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