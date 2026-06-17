Seattle Seahawks promote Matt Berry, Willie Schneider to assistant general manager roles

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The Brief The Seattle Seahawks have promoted Matt Berry and Willie Schneider to assistant general manager roles after the departures of Nolan Teasley and Trent Kirchner to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Aaron Hineline and Armani Perez have each been promoted to director of player personnel, Jason Barnes was promoted to director of college scouting, and Patrick Ward was promoted to vice president of research and analytics. Berry, Hineline and Barnes have all been a part of the Seahawks' front office through both Super Bowl victories.



The Seattle Seahawks have promoted Matt Berry and Willie Schneider to assistant general manager roles after the departures of Nolan Teasley and Trent Kirchner to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

The moves were part of six total promotions inside Seattle's front office.

Teasley was named as the new general manager of the Minnesota Vikings in late May. Kirchner – Seattle's vice president of player personnel for the last seven seasons – and pro scout Azzaam Kapadia left the organization to join Teasley in Minnesota.

Berry has been with the Seahawks since 2008 and has been the team's vice president of player acquisition since 2023. Schneider – the nephew of general manager and president of football operations John Schneider – is entering his 13th season with the franchise. He started as an intern and has been the team's director of pro personnel for the last three seasons.

"I wish Nolan, Trent and Azzaam well in Minnesota, and I'm excited to be able to promote from within to maintain the culture and continuity in the personnel department," John Schneider said, via the Seahawks. "I love our core group of guys and we all enjoy working together as we spend so much time building this team throughout the year."

Dig deeper:

In addition to the promotions for Berry and Schneider, Aaron Hineline and Armani Perez have each been promoted to director of player personnel, Jason Barnes was promoted to director of college scouting, and Patrick Ward was promoted to vice president of research and analytics.

Berry, Hineline and Barnes have all been a part of the Seahawks' front office through both Super Bowl victories.

Hineline – a graduate of Central Washington University – has been with the Seahawks since 2006 and has served as director of college scouting for the last three seasons.

Perez joined Seattle as a scouting intern in 2019 and has been the team's assistant director of pro personnel since 2023.

Barnes has spent 20 years with the Seahawks, mostly working on the college scouting side. He has been the assistant director of college scouting under Hineline since 2023.

Ward was given the vice president title in addition to his standing role as the head of Seattle's analytics department.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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