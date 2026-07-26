Seattle weather Monday: Gradual clearing, mild temperatures

The Brief Air quality should be good in western Washington today and for much of this week, maybe dropping to moderate at most. Big wildfires are ongoing in Eastern Washington. Monday will bring morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies with just a slight chance of a stray shower.



The good news is that fire danger in Central and eastern Washington eased a notch today compared to Saturday, so no Red Flag Warnings were in effect. However, several large wildfires continue to burn across Central and Eastern Washington after growing rapidly over the past couple of days. It will remain occasionally breezy and dry there this week, and multiple air quality alerts remain in effect.

Here in Western Washington, no air quality alerts are in place. Air quality is expected to remain good for most locations, though it could briefly dip into the moderate category at times this week. We’ll continue to monitor conditions and keep you updated if the forecast changes.

Seattle weather will remain separate from the highest fire danger, though dry and breezy conditions will continue east of the Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today featured mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few light showers were expected, mainly along the coast, the Olympic Peninsula, the Strait, inland waters, and the northwestern interior, while most other communities stayed dry with only a slight chance of a late-day shower.

Seattle weather will gradually improve inland as the morning goes on, with the coast remaining the dampest area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow will bring morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies with just a slight chance of a stray shower.

Seattle weather will warm into the low 80s by Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will remain at or below normal through much of the week—a noticeable change from the 90-degree heat many experienced last week. By Friday, sunshine will return in full force with highs climbing into the low 80s.

Seattle weather will turn warmer by Friday as sunshine helps temperatures climb into the low 80s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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