Seafair's US Navy Blue Angels performance canceled Saturday due to wind conditions

The Brief The Saturday Blue Angels performance was canceled due to weather conditions. High winds across the state of Washington are also heightening wildfire threats. Performances are still scheduled to go on for Sunday, according to Seafair.



The iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels performance for Seafair was canceled on Saturday, organizers announced this afternoon.

The Aug. 1 air show was impacted by high winds that have also prompted Governor Ferguson to issue a wildfire emergency as the National Weather Service issued a first-ever "Particularly Dangerous Situation" designation for wildfire threats in Washington.

Military flyovers were scheduled for 3:30 p.m. over Lake Washington. This is a developing story and will be updated as information continues to come in on Saturday.

What they're saying:

"Safety remains our highest priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and look forward to resuming Seafair Weekend programming tomorrow," read a statement, in part, from the Seafair festival.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seafair Festival website and social media accounts.

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