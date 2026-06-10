Seattle Seahawks take part in community events as offseason nears a close

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The Seattle Seahawks have one more mini-camp practice remaining before heading on break before training camp opens in late July.

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that nine practices will be open to the public during training camp, which is set to begin on July 25 for the defending Super Bowl champions. The team will get an early start at camp with their first game – a Super Bowl rematch with the New England Patriots – set for Wednesday, September 9. An annual open practice at Lumen Field will also be open on August 8.

In the meantime, the Seahawks held a shortened practice session early on Wednesday before heading out to take part in a handful of community events in the afternoon.

"It will be fun to get out and visit some folks. Proud of our guys for volunteering for it. It's going to be a lot of fun," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

The team split up to attend functions at Children's Hospital, the VA Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, and Family First Community Center in Renton, which was founded by former Seahawk Doug Baldwin.

"We're looking for ways for guys to be together," Macdonald said. "We haven't really done one of these. I thought it was a great opportunity for us to get out there and go do our thing, serve our community. Guys are all about it. Really looking forward to it. It will be great."

The team will have one last practice on Thursday morning to conclude mini-camp before getting together as a group to celebrate the Super Bowl victory with a ceremony to hand out championship rings. Several players no longer with the team are also expected to attend, including running back Ken Walker III.

"I've seen a version of some rings," Macdonald said. "I'm happy. I do not know what the final one looks like. I'm real excited.

"Everyone involved in the process, starting with Jody (Allen), Chuck (Arnold) kind of headed up the whole thing, a lot of people involved throughout the building. Just really impressed with how the process went down. I'll say this, I'm really confident our guys are going to be really proud of it. It's going to be really awesome."

The practice on Wednesday resembled a walkthrough – an ACT practice that stands for alignment, communication, and technique. Players were in T-Shirts and shorts without helmets.

Personnel Updates

– Wide receiver Tory Horton isn't expected to participate by the end of mini-camp, but Mike Macdonald said he's expected to be ready around the start of training camp. Horton has been sidelined since sustaining a shin injury in November.

"You’ve got to be smart on how he comes back and all that. I don't want to put a timetable on it. Could be anywhere from day one he's rocking and rolling or it could be a couple days. We'll see."

– The Seahawks signed veteran tackle Bobby Hart as depth at the position with Josh Jones not able to participate in offseason work.

"Bobby is a good tackle," Macdonald said. "We need a third tackle. Josh hasn't practiced yet, so... Josh needs to practice to compete with Bobby. Right now, Bobby's practicing."

Macdonald didn't elaborate on Jones' injury, but did seem to be subtly suggesting he needs to get back into action.

"He's just not ready to practice yet. He needs to become ready to practice. That's his responsibility," Maconalds said.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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