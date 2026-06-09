With corrected award in hand, Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks to continue success for Seattle Seahawks

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The Brief Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba now has the correct award in hand for winning AP Offensive Player of the Year as the NFL has sent him a corrected award after the first iteration contained multiple misspellings. "We checked it," Smith-Njigba said with a smile on Tuesday. "Everybody cleared it. I had the whole team read it, make sure it was right. It's good. Solid." The last 12 months for Smith-Njigba have been transformative for the 24-year-old receiver. Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving last year and broke the Seahawks' record books for single-season accolades, earning a first-team All-Pro selection in the process.



Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba now has the correct award in hand for winning AP Offensive Player of the Year.

They've triple-checked.

"We checked it," Smith-Njigba said with a smile on Tuesday. "Everybody cleared it. I had the whole team read it, make sure it was right. It's good. Solid."

Smith-Njigba was originally sent an award for Oefensive Player of the Year, posting a reel to his Instagram page last month with the incorrect version. The shape of the "O" at the front actually made the award appear to read as "Defensive."

Smith-Njigba posted a caption saying "it's getting disrespectful at this point."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy issued a statement to The Athletic apologizing for the error.

"The league made the mistake," McCarthy told The Athletic, while also noting a second typo on the trophy with ‘the’ and year' combined as one word. "We sincerely apologize to Jaxon for the error and are in the process of creating and shipping him a new trophy.

"Of course, like the teams he played against this year, we know how great an offensive player he is. We just had a problem spelling it."

With the misspelled award following a mispronunciation of his name by comedian Druski when he won the award just ahead of the Super Bowl in February, it's understandable for Smith-Njigba to feel some frustration after his monumental 2025 campaign. But with the proper award now in hand, Smith-Njigba is satisfied.

"I tried my best to stay focused and stuff like that on the game, of course. But now I have no feelings, no ways towards the NFL, Roger (Goodell), or Druski. I'll just take my trophy and accolades and all this stuff and chill at home," Smith-Njigba said.

The last 12 months for Smith-Njigba have been transformative for the 24-year-old receiver. Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving last year and broke the Seahawks' record books for single-season accolades, earning a first-team All-Pro selection in the process. The Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, and Smith-Njigba was rewarded with a new four-year, $168.6 million contract extension in March.

"First and foremost it's a blessing," Smith-Njigba said. "This year has been great. It's brought me a lot of great things, and things to learn and overcome and trophies and parades and stuff like that. So it's a blessing. It's been an amazing year. We're six months into the year, and I'm looking forward to the rest of it."

Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving with 1,793 yards on 119 receptions, setting franchise records in both categories in the process. Smith-Njigba joined Shaun Alexander as the only Seahawks to ever earn the Offensive Player of the Year award. Alexander was also the league MVP in 2005, leading the league in carries (370), rushing yards (1,880), and touchdowns (27).

Smith-Njigba’s 1,793 yards are the eighth-most by a receiver in a single season in NFL history, trailing only Calvin Johnson (1,964, 2012 Detroit), Cooper Kupp (1,947, 2021 LA Rams), Julio Jones (1,871, 2015 Atlanta), Jerry Rice (1,848, 1995 San Francisco), Antonio Brown (1,834, 2015 Pittsburgh), Justin Jefferson (1,809, 2022 Minnesota), and Tyreek Hill (1,799, 2023 Miami).

Given all the success of last year, Smith-Njigba said remaining committed to his process is the most important thing as he looks to follow it up this season.

"What I said last year, process over results, that's something that we live by and something that I want to perfect and grow as a player and as a person," Smith-Njigba said. "The offseason is great. Like I say each year, the offseason is great to just, for me, learn, grow as a person and a player. There is a lot of work to be done, so just understanding that and reaching for that goal is something that keeps me on track and motivated."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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