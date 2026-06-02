Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Derick Hall working toward a 3-year contract extension

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks are working toward a three-year contract extension with linebacker Derick Hall worth a base of $42 million, according to an anonymous source who spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday. The proposed deal would keep the 25-year-old Super Bowl 60 standout in Seattle through the 2029 season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. This pending agreement follows other major offseason moves for the Seahawks, including the signing of veteran Dante Fowler Jr. and a massive extension for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.



The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and linebacker Derick Hall are working toward a three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

The contract carries a $42 million base, and Hall could earn as much as $46.9 million in a deal that could keep him in Seattle through the 2029 season. The 37th overall pick of the 2023 draft is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Hall, 25, had a key strip-sack in the team’s 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 . He had two sacks in the Super Bowl after getting two in the regular season. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound Hall had a career-high eight sacks in the 2024 season.

Hall’s extension comes on the heels of Seattle adding to its pass rush. In May, the Seahawks signed veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million .

Hall returning for the next few seasons and the addition of Fowler, helps to offset the loss of edge rusher Boye Mafe, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

Hall also became the second member of his draft class to agree to a new contract with the Seahawks this offseason.

All-Pro wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba agreed to a four-year, $168.8 million contract extension, with $120 million guaranteed .

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 draft, has not signed an extension with the Seahawks.

Seattle picked up his option for the 2027 season.

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