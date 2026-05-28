The Brief Two workers have been identified after a deadly chemical implosion at a Longview paper mill killed 11 people. Eight people are dead, three remain missing and eight others were injured following the explosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility. Recovery efforts are ongoing, but toxic chemicals are slowing victim identification and investigation efforts.



After a massive chemical implosion at a Longview paper mill killed 11 people, little is known about the victims.

Eight people are confirmed dead, and three others remain missing after a tank of white liquor imploded at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility on Tuesday, May 26. Eight others also suffered injuries, including chemical burns and inhalation.

Longview Fire Chief Brad Hannig confirmed in a press conference Thursday that crews recovered six of the nine workers who were unaccounted for following the implosion. Two workers who made it out of the site also died, making the death toll 11.

Search and recovery efforts are underway for the three victims who remain missing. Because of the toxic chemicals, the victims' remains must be decontaminated before the coroner can begin the formal identification process.

Keep reading for details on what we know about the victims in the Longview chemical implosion.

Two victims identified

As of Thursday, only five of the 11 victims in the implosion have been identified by family members:

Jared Ammons:

Family and friends described Ammons as a "loving husband, devoted father, cherished son and caring brother." He leaves behind his wife, two kids, and another child on the way.

Those who knew Ammons said' his loss has left an unimaginable hole in their hearts. A GoFundMe is raising money for his family as they navigate the recent tragedy.

Gilbert Bernal:

Friends said Bernal was one of the best people they've ever met, and "was a Godly man in every sense of the word." He was a grandfather and an electrician at the facility.

His GoFundMe said Bernal was loved by many and worked hard to provide for his family. The online fundraiser will go towards his family's funeral expenses and other needs.

CJ Doran:

Doran, who was 26 years old, is described by friends as a selfless and deeply caring husband and father. He was "the spiritual leader of their family, the joy of their home, and the family provider." A GoFundMe will benefit his wife and family during this troubling time.

John Forsberg:

Forsberg was a father of two young children who lost his life in the Nippon plant implosion. Forsberg's family asks for privacy as they process this tragedy, with an online fundraiser going towards supporting his children and memorial-related expenses.

Braydon Finkas:

Finkas was an electrician at the plant, whose "sense of humor and kindness touched everyone who knew him." He was known for his love of golf, brisket-making, breweries and his wife, Kaitlyn.

Rex Czuba, a friend who organized Finkas' GoFundMe, said he would always be there to help and would never turn down a request from a friend or neighbor. "He was a really big part of the town," Czuba said. "He really jumped in and became a part of the community so quickly."

Unidentified implosion victims

What's next:

There is still little information about the rest of the workers who were killed, hurt, or still missing following the chemical implosion. City officials or the Cowlitz County Medical Examiner's Office will release details as they continue the recovery and identification process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from GoFundMe, the Longview Fire Department, and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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