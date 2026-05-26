Chemical explosion at Longview, WA facility injures multiple people

The Brief Emergency crews are on the scene of a major chemical explosion at the Nippon plant in Longview that occurred Tuesday morning. Firefighters and hazardous materials teams are working to stabilize the site and prevent further secondary blasts. Officials report that multiple people have been injured, and authorities are urging residents to completely avoid Industrial Way and the surrounding area while the active emergency response continues.



A major chemical explosion injured multiple people at the Nippon plant in Longview on Tuesday morning, triggering a massive emergency response that has forced officials to close off the surrounding industrial area.

What we know:

According to the Longview Fire Department, the incident happened 7:30 a.m.

The blast caused multiple injuries and created an ongoing hazard.

Authorities have locked down the immediate perimeter, instructing residents to stay away from Industrial Way and avoid all surrounding paths while rescue teams manage the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the exact number of people injured or the severity of their medical conditions. It also remains unknown what specific chemicals triggered the explosion or what caused the initial ignition inside the plant.

'This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Longview Fire Department.

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