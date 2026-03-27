WA firefighters rescue goats from nearby burning barn in Cowlitz County

Firefighters in rural Washington were able to save several animals, including some young goats, from a nearby barn fire.

Timeline:

The fire erupted in Cowlitz County around 7:40 a.m. on Mar. 24. The Castle Rock area first responders arrived to find the outbuilding on the property fully engulfed in flames.

Nearby, there were several animals at risk from the growing fire. Firefighters then picked up the young goats and were seen bringing them to safety.

Firefighters and paramedics rescue baby goats from Cowlitz County fire

Firefighters and paramedics rescue baby goats from Cowlitz County fire

The Cowlitz County Fire District 6 reported no injuries and that the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

First responders from CCFD6, C2FR, Winlock, and Vader all responded, according to the fire district.

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