Seattle weather: Fire danger increases this weekend in Eastern Washington

The Brief Western Washington will see morning clouds Saturday before afternoon sunshine, with highs cooling into the low 80s. Strong winds and dry conditions will keep wildfire danger high east of the Cascades, where a Red Flag Warning remains in effect. Wildfire smoke will continue clearing from western Washington, while unhealthy air persists across much of central and eastern Washington.



Winds began to shift to the west, allowing for a stronger onshore flow. Marine clouds will increase early Saturday morning, but are forecast to clear by the afternoon with sunnier skies for much of the day.

Onshore flow will increase clouds Saturday morning with sunnier skies by the afternoon.

Red Flag Warning

Breezy, warm and dry conditions will increase the fire danger over the weekend east of the Cascades. Winds are forecast to gust to around 40 mph. A Red Flag warning will remain in effect through late Saturday night.

Breezy, hot and dry conditions will lead to an increase in fire danger this weekend.

Air Quality Alert

Smoky skies will improve across western Washington through the weekend and into early next week as onshore winds will usher in "fresher air." Unfortunately, air quality remains unhealthy near the fires. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect indefinitely for much of Central and Eastern Washington.

Westerly winds will push smoke out of the area this weekend and into part of next week.

What's next:

A gradual cooldown begins on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will remain toasty east of the Cascades, warming well into the 90s, and a few spots nearing triple digits.

A gradual cooldown begins on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead:

After a warm few days, westerly, onshore winds will cool us back to near normal highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. No rain in sight this week.

Temperatures gradually returning to near normal through the week.

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