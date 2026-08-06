Multi-state jalapeño salmonella outbreak includes case in WA

The Brief Washington and 26 other states have reported at least one case of salmonella, linked to fresh jalapeño peppers distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors, from Sinaloa, Mexico. The illness has left 345 sick and 36 hospitalized, according to officials. As a result, major Mexican-style restaurants like Chipotle and Qdoba have changed suppliers or have stopped serving jalapeños.



Washington is among 27 states that have reported a case of salmonella, linked to fresh jalapeño peppers from Sinaloa, Mexico, according to the CDC and FDA.

The jalapeños were distributed to wholesalers and restaurants across the country by Coast Citrus Distributors. According to the FDA, Coast Citrus does not supply jalapeños directly to grocery stores.

What we know:

The CDC and FDA are continuing to investigate illnesses in a multi-state outbreak of the Salmonella Javiana strain that has left 345 people sick and 36 hospitalized across the country, including one in Washington.

The infections are reportedly linked to jalapeño peppers from Sinaloa, Mexico and distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors, to restaurants and food service companies including Chipotle and Qdoba.

Officials interviewed 191 infected people, and 177 (93%) reported eating at a Mexican-style restaurant – including Chipotle and Qdoba – before their illness.

Illnesses began on dates ranging from June 19 to July 20, while meal dates range from June 14 to July 14, according to the FDA and CDC.

Map of reported Salmonella cases linked to imported jalapeños. (Center for Disease Control )

Chipotle switched its jalapeño supplier for impacted stores beginning on July 20 and is no longer serving any affected product. Qdoba has also stopped serving jalapeños in all restaurants as of July 28.

"The recalled jalapeño peppers are no longer in Chipotle restaurants and given these actions, the CDC and FDA have said they do not consider there to be a current ongoing risk from Chipotle restaurants in this outbreak," said Chipotle in a press release.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively removed jalapenos from all our restaurants at this time," Qdoba said in a press release. "We take any report involving guest health seriously and are committed to responding appropriately based on the facts and guidance from public health authorities."

By the numbers:

Total reported illnesses: 345

Total reported illnesses in Washington: 1

Total reported hospitalizations: 36

Total reported deaths: 0

Last illness onset: July 20, 2026

States with reported cases: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

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What's next:

The FDA says that all distributors, restaurants and food service companies who received recalled fresh jalapeños from Coast Citrus Distributors imported from Sinaloa, Mexico should clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers the recalled product touched.

Any consumers who recently dined at a Mexican-style restaurant and have fallen ill should seek medical care, according to the FDA.

Recalled fresh jalapeño peppers were not distributed directly to grocery stores by Coast Citrus Distributors.

The FDA's investigation is still ongoing, and it is unclear which restaurants may be affected in Washington.

The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the Center for Disease Control, Chipotle and Qdoba.

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