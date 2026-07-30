Seattle weather: Warmer through Friday, cooler Seafair weekend

The Brief Western Washington will experience warm, dry weather on Friday with highs in the mid-80s, followed by cooler, cloudier, and breezier conditions with scattered showers for Seafair weekend. High pressure returns on Sunday, bringing back dry weather and a warming trend with temperatures climbing back into the 80s and near 90s early next week. Increased winds, low humidity, and potential thunderstorm lightning have prompted a Fire Weather Watch for Central and Eastern Washington on Saturday due to elevated wildfire danger.



Sunshine and warm temperatures return to end the work week, but cooler weather and a chance of showers are on tap for Seafair weekend.

Tonight will be mainly clear, with temperatures dropping into the 50s by early Friday morning.

It will be clear with comfortably cool temperatures in Western Washington Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Western Washington will stay dry and warm through Friday afternoon as high pressure stays in control. Temperatures will make it into the mid 80s on Friday.

Cooler and cloudier on Saturday

A weather system moving inland late Friday into Saturday will bring noticeably cooler temperatures, increasing cloud cover, and the return of scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be along the Washington Coast and the Olympic Peninsula, but we could see a few scattered showers around the central Puget Sound area. There is also the possibility of a Puget Sound Convergence Zone setting up as the system passes through.

Saturday will also be breezier, with southerly wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible across parts of the lowlands.

There is also a small chance of a few isolated thunderstorms could develop, mainly near the North Cascades on Saturday afternoon. Most locations will remain thunder-free, but anyone heading into the mountains should keep an eye on the forecast.

The rain will likely be light and shouldn't hamper Seafair plans in Seattle, but it will be cooler.

It will be cooler with a chance of showers on Saturday for Seafair weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunshine returns early next week

High pressure will quickly rebuild, bringing back dry weather and another warming trend starting on Sunday. Highs will climb back into the 80s Monday and Tuesday, with a few of the warmest locations approaching 90 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.

The next two days will be sunny and warm in Seattle with a chance of showers on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire Outlook: Fire danger increases east of Cascades

While Western Washington enjoys a brief chance for showers this weekend, Central and Eastern Washington will continue to face wildfire concerns.

Dry fuels, low humidity, and strengthening winds behind Saturday's weather system will heighten the fire risk. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday for most of Central and Eastern Washington. Winds could gust as strong as 50 mph in spots Saturday afternoon and evening. Any fire that starts could spread quickly.

A few thunderstorms could also develop near the Washington Cascades. While rainfall from these storms will be light, lightning could spark new fires in dry areas.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most Central and Eastern Washington counties on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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