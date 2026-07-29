Seattle weather: Sunshine returns for the workweek, cooldown Seafair weekend

The Brief Western Washington will see dry weather and warming temperatures through Friday, peaking in the 80s for many inland areas. A weak weather system will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of showers over Seafair weekend before warm weather returns next week. Elevated wildfire risk will persist across central and eastern Washington as hot and dry conditions keep vegetation vulnerable to fire spread.



After a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, western Washington will settle into more summer sunshine for the rest of the workweek.

High pressure will continue to strengthen over the region through Friday, bringing dry conditions and gradually warmer temperatures that will peak at the end of the week.

On average, July 29 is the driest day of the year in Seattle. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has seen measurable rain on this date only five times since 1945.

July 29 is the driest day of the year in Seattle on average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dryest day of the year, warmest day of the week

High temperatures will climb into the 70s on Thursday. Many inland areas will reach the low 80s on Friday, making it the warmest day of the week. Overnight lows will remain comfortably cool, helping limit the risk of heat-related illnesses despite the warmer afternoons.

It will be cooler with partly cloudy skies early Thursday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler and cloudier Seafair Weekend

A weather system will move inland late Friday and into Saturday, bringing a noticeable change for Seafair weekend.

Expect increasing clouds Friday night followed by cooler temperatures on Saturday. There will also be a chance of scattered showers, with the best opportunity along the coast and the Olympic Peninsula. A few showers could also develop around central Puget Sound if a Puget Sound convergence zone sets up behind the front.

It will be cooler and cloudier over the weekend for Seafair in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The cooler weather won’t last long. High pressure rebuilds early next week, bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures back to the Pacific Northwest.

Temperatures will remain close to average with mainly dry conditions in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire Outlook: Central & Eastern Washington

Wildfire risk will be elevated in central and eastern Washington through the weekend.

Through Friday, warm temperatures, dry air and little to no rainfall will keep vegetation dry. Any existing fires could spread more easily during the afternoon and evening hours, particularly where breezy conditions develop.

The arrival of a weather system this weekend may bring some localized relief. However, precipitation is expected to be spotty, and many locations east of the Cascades may remain completely dry. Fire danger is likely to remain elevated despite the brief cooldown.

If you're spending time outdoors east of the Cascades over the next few days, use extra caution with anything that could create a spark. Small fires can grow quickly under these dry summer conditions.

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