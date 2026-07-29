Woman killed in South Seattle e-bike crash on bridge walkway

The Brief A 51-year-old woman died after crashing her e-bike into a pedestrian walkway gate on the First Avenue South Bridge on Tuesday. Investigators stated that she was not wearing a helmet and intoxicated at the time of the fatal crash. Traffic was temporarily disrupted as emergency crews and troopers processed the scene.



A 51-year-old woman is dead after crashing her e-bike into a bridge gate in South Seattle on Tuesday.

What we know:

At around 11:53 a.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded after she crashed the bike into the pedestrian walkway gate on the First Avenue South Bridge.

Troopers said she and the bicycle came to a rest on the walkway. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

Investigators listed intoxication as a factor, indicating that drugs or alcohol were involved. She was not wearing a helmet, and her Lectric XP Lite e-bike was totaled.

The roadway was blocked for less than an hour while crews assessed the scene.

What we don't know:

The woman's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

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