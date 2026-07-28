Livestream captures Bite of Seattle shooting, victim shot in leg recovering
SEATTLE - A camera at Masae's Teriyaki was live-streaming during the Bite of Seattle when a series of deadly shots started ringing out Sunday.
You could hear the gunfire popping off very close to the food stand, then people started running and screaming.
The video shows people fleeing in a panic. Then, you see police rush towards the danger from the opposite direction.
A still frame of a livestream by Masae's Teriyaki captures Bite of Seattle attendees running away from a shooting.
Victim describes terrifying experience
One of the victims who was injured in that terrifying shooting, Victoria Yuoni. She said these photos were taken of her at the Bite of Seattle just prior to the shooting.
She says she was in front of the Vietnamese Coffee and Tea stand when the bullets started flying, and she was hit in the right leg. She says she's not able to walk very well and is with her family healing.
Victoria Yuoni, pictured before the Bite of Seattle shooting
Visitors pay respects at memorial
Meantime, Venny Vasama, who's visiting from Europe for the summer, says she was in the area when the shooting happened.
"It felt so real, I didn’t know it would happen so close to me," said Vasama.
She came to pay her respects at the memorial site by the International Fountain on Tuesday evening.
"I’m visiting here for the summer and I didn’t know it would happen so close to me, so it’s crazy," said Vasama.
A vigil in front of the International Fountain for the Bite of Seattle shooting victims
Additional vigil scheduled
What's next:
Another vigil is planned near the International Fountain on Wednesday at 6:30 pm.
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The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.