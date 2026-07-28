Loved ones honor victims killed in deadly Bite of Seattle shooting

The Brief Over 100 people gathered at a vigil on Monday to honor 56-year-old Ashley Whitehead and 44-year-old Carlos Villalba, two innocent bystanders killed in a Sunday shooting. Family remembered Whitehead as an artistic, fun-loving mother who loved living in Washington state and was always full of life. Friends and colleagues paid tribute to Villalba as a dedicated family man, genuine friend, and construction business owner who served as his family's primary provider.



Family and friends gathered Monday to remember two innocent bystanders killed during Sunday's deadly shooting, sharing memories of the victims as investigators continue working to piece together what happened.

At least 100 people attended a vigil to honor the victims, 56-year-old Ashley Whitehead and 44-year-old Carlos Villalba.

Ashley Whitehead (left), Carlos Villalba (right), victims of the deadly Bite of Seattle shooting. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Remembering Ashley Whitehead

Cousins of Ashley Whitehead spoke to FOX 13 during Monday's vigil, describing her as a loving mother who embraced life and loved being in Washington state.

"She had a great sense of humor, she was an artist, a free spirit. She loved what this state offered her," her cousins said. "She was just so much fun, she was always laughing, full of life."

Tributes to Carlos Villalba

Friends and colleagues remembered Carlos Villalba as a dedicated family man.

Tommy Evans, a friend of Villalba for 25 years, described him as "the salt of the earth."

He told FOX 13, Villalba was a contractor and owned his own construction business. He added, the 44-year-old served as the primary provider for his family.

"He was a devoted family man, devoted friend, genuine guy and the nicest person you’ve ever met," Evans said.

A colleague added that Villalba's death represents a major loss for the local construction community.

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