Investigation underway after base jumpers parachute off top of Seattle's Space Needle
SEATTLE - An investigation is underway after two base jumpers parachuted off the top of the Space Needle on Friday night.
What we know:
Videos have appeared on social media of two men parachuting off the observation deck of Seattle's iconic Space Needle.
According to reports and video, the parachutists ran out of the observation deck restrooms, scaled the glass panels and jumped off. There were crowds on the deck and below who watched.
Investigation underway
What they're saying:
Space Needle officials confirmed the breach occurred and told FOX 13 Seattle they are working with law enforcement on the investigation.
"We can confirm there was an illegal incident at the Space Needle and are working closely with the Seattle Police Department. We are reviewing security footage and assisting with the active investigation," Space Needle officials said in a statement.
FOX 13 has reached out to the Seattle Police Department.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding the identities of the jumpers or whether officers have arrested anyone connected to the jump.
The Source: Information in this story came from a spokesperson from the Space Needle.
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