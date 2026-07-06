One injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigate

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in South Seattle overnight.

(SDOT)

What we know:

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of South Walker Street and Rainier Avenue South, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Authorities say one victim was found at the scene, but could not provide a suspect description.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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