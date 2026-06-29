UW student murder suspect due in court after competency delay

The 31-year-old man accused of stabbing a University of Washington student to death in an off-campus apartment laundry room is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon following a scheduling delay last week.

Christopher Leahy, suspect in the fatal stabbing of a transgender University of Washington student.

Christopher Leahy faces charges of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Juniper Blessing. Monday’s hearing will address whether Leahy is mentally competent to stand trial.

The appearance was originally set for Thursday, but it was postponed after a mental competency expert requested additional time to finalize her evaluation.

A seemingly random attack

According to court documents, investigators believe the deadly attack was random, with no known connection between Leahy and Blessing.

Prosecuting documents outline a chilling sequence of events, alleging that Leahy initially stalked a different student across the apartment complex. He reportedly followed that student into the laundry room where Blessing was checking on her clothes.

Video evidence from the scene, including footage of the encounter and Leahy leaving the room, is among the materials currently being reviewed by the mental competency expert.

Christopher Leahy makes his first court appearance (FOX 13 Seattle)

Community impact and national attention

Blessing’s death has reverberated through the university and the broader Seattle area, sparking intensive discussions regarding student safety in off-campus housing and security for the transgender community, of which Blessing was a member.

The tragedy has also drawn the attention of congressional leaders. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal recently honored Blessing with a moment of silence on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

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"At just 19 years old, she had already made her mark and the tragedy of her murder leaves an incredible sense of pain in our community," Jayapal said. "Here on the House floor, we send our thoughts, our prayers, and our commitment to her family, friends, and our entire community that we will continue to honor Juniper's incredible life, spirit, and light."

The court's decision on Leahy's competency will determine whether the criminal case can proceed to trial or if it will be paused for mental health treatment.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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