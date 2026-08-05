Julio Rodríguez, Colt Emerson homer as Seattle Mariners beat Tigers 4-2

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The Brief Julio Rodríguez and Colt Emerson hit home runs, Bryan Woo pitched seven scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Wednesday night. Woo (8-8) allowed three hits, walked one and had five strikeouts. Over his last seven home starts dating to May 6, Woo is 6-0 with just four earned runs in 45 1/3 innings. After Cal Raleigh was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the 7th, Gabe Speier hit Gleyber Torres in the top of the 8th inning and was ejected. Mariners manager Dan Wilson was also ejected.



Julio Rodríguez and Colt Emerson hit home runs, Bryan Woo pitched seven scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Woo (8-8) allowed three hits, walked one and had five strikeouts. Over his last seven home starts dating to May 6, Woo is 6-0 with just four earned runs in 45 1/3 innings.

Andrés Muñoz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two to earn his 20th save this season.

Rodríguez went 2 for 3 with a walk. Brenan Hanifee replaced Tyler Holton with two outs in the seventh, Randy Arozarena doubled and Dominic Canzone was intentionally walked. Rodríguez hit the next pitch, a 97.3 mph sinker, 366 feet over the wall in right field to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead.

Hanifee (0-1) did not record an out.

Woo hit three batters before Enmanuel De Jesus plunked Cal Raleigh in the bottom of the seventh. Gabe Speier relieved Woo to begin the eighth, struck out Hao-Yu Lee and got Kevin McGonigle to fly out, then hit Gleyber Torres with a 96.3 mph fastball and the benches cleared. Speier and Mariners manager Dan Wilson were ejected.

Eduard Bazardo replaced Speier and Dillon Dingler followed with a 424-foot shot to center that made it 3-2. Dingler also homered in Detroit’s 8-0 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Emerson capped the scoring with a solo shot in the eighth.

Josh Naylor went 0 for 3 and had reached base safely in 25 consecutive games, the longest active on-base streak in the majors.

Detroit opener Drew Anderson allowed three hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Up next

Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (6-7, 4.41 ERA) starts Thursday opposite RHP Bryce Miller (4-5, 2.80) to conclude the three-game series.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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