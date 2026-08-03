Mariners give fans extra opportunity to score Jimothy gear after ticket special sells out

The Brief Fans who missed out on a chance to score a Jimothy-themed shirt during the Seattle Mariners Aug. 5 home game will get another opportunity. After the ticket special for the Aug. 5 game sold out, the team extended its special offer to the game on Aug. 7 for fans who want to celebrate Ballard's most popular raccoon. The giveaway is only available to those who purchase the special ticket offer and redeem their ticket at the top of the Left Field Ramp before the end of the 3rd inning.



If you need more Jimothy in your life, the Seattle Mariners are providing a unique opportunity to fill the raccoon-sized void that he's left in the hearts of Seattleites.

After a Jimothy-themed ticket special sold out for the team's Aug. 5 home game against the Detroit Tigers, the team has decided to add another date, Aug. 7, to give fans another opportunity to score a Jimothy T-shirt.

How to get a Jimothy-themed Mariners shirt

Fans who would like to get a Jimothy-themed Mariners shirt on Aug. 5 or Aug. 7 are advised to purchase their ticket through the special offer posted on the Mariners website.

Once the ticket is purchased, fans are advised to bring the ticket to the top of the Left Field Ramp before the end of the third inning. Sizing for the themed shirts is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The deadline to purchase the special ticket is Aug. 7 at noon, and the offer is only available online. Fans will not be able to purchase the special ticket offer at the Box Office or through the Team Store.

Additionally, every ticket sold through this offer will also warrant a $2 contribution to the Ballard Food Bank.

Who is Jimothy?

Jimothy is the name given to a raccoon with a short spine who was seen roaming around Seattle's Ballard neighborhood in mid-July.

Experts believe Jimothy has a rare condition called Short Spine Syndrome, which gives him his unusually compact appearance.

Despite his unconventional appearance, Jimothy won the Internet over, with videos of him racking up millions of views across social media.

Since going viral, Jimothy has been the subject of various viral campaigns, like when the University of Washington made him an honorary doctorate, or the shockingly high number of people across the internet who showed off their Jimothy tattoos.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Mariners official website and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

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