The Brief Seattle’s viral short-spined raccoon, Jimothy, has taken the internet by storm — inspiring brands and organizations nationwide to join the fun. Online, Jimothy superfans are showing off new tattoos and selling custom merchandise. The video game community has embraced the trend hardest, recreating the raccoon across countless gaming platforms.



From Etsy shops to video game renderings, Jimothy, the short-spined raccoon that went viral last week, seems to be scurrying around every corner of the internet.

Keep reading to see some of the creative ways people across the internet have adopted Jimothy into their digital and personal lives.

Local organizations

Seattle Public Libraries

(Seattle Public Library via Instagram)

Seattle's YMCA

Seattle's YMCA hops on the Jimothy trend (@YMCASeattle via Instagram)

University of Washington

The University of Washington posted a photo on Facebook of their newest honorary doctorate: Dr. Jimothy.

UW Facebook post of Jimothy as an honorary graduate. (University of Washington via Facebook)

Washington State University

In a post on both X and Instagram, WSU declared that Jimothy is a Coug. Looks like he's both a Coug and a UW Doctorate recipient. Is there anything he can't do?

National organizations

NASA Earth

United Airlines

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines reminded passengers on Instagram that Raccoons, including Jimothy, are not permitted on flights.

Alaska Airlines reminds passengers Raccoons, including Jimothy are not permitted on flights. (@AlaskaAir via Instagram)

Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport added "Visit Jimothy" to their bucket list.

Jimothy merch

Etsy and Amazon users can purchase Jimothy merchandise from vendors items, like 3D printed raccoons, mugs, T-shirts and stickers.

Jimothy merchandise on Etsy

Screenshot of Jimothy merchandise from Amazon

Jimothy tattoos

A shockingly high number of people across the internet are showing off their Jimothy tattoos. Let's hope Jimothy isn't just a phase…

A tattoo shop in Moses Lake showcased its own Jimothy artwork:

Screenshot from Coffin City Tattoo in Moses Lake of Jimothy (Coffin City Tattoo)

Jimothy takes over the video game community

One of the groups that has jumped on the Jimothy train is the video game community.

While the renderings below are not official game characters, Seattle's newest celebrity is having quite an impact on communities around the country, including those in alternate realities.

World of Warcraft

Old School RuneScape

Dead by Daylight

The Sims (EA)

Squirrel with a Gun

Lego Jimothy

Not quite a video game, but iconic nonetheless. A creator with the handle @Ocre.Jelly on Instagram builds Legos based on trends, and Lego Jimothy is this week's shining star.

Lego Jimothy by creator @ocre.jelly via Instagram (@ocre.jelly via Instagram)

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