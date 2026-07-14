Debate sparks after Seattle mayor shuts off stadium CCTV cameras

The Brief Seattle has turned off surveillance cameras installed in the Stadium District for the World Cup, prompting a debate over public safety and privacy. Mayor Katie Wilson says the city can remain safe without expanding surveillance, while some councilmembers argue the cameras help fight crime. Future camera installations remain on hold pending an independent audit of the city's surveillance program.



Surveillance cameras installed to monitor Seattle's Stadium District during the World Cup have been turned off at the direction of Mayor Katie Wilson, sparking a sharp debate over public safety and privacy at City Hall.

Nearly two dozen cameras remain mounted around Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park, but they went dark following the conclusion of the matches. The surveillance program was initially deployed to monitor thousands of fans after officials identified a credible threat during the sporting event.

While the cameras are currently off, they have not been taken down. The decision to disable them has drawn strong criticism from some city leaders who believe the technology is vital for local law enforcement.

Councilmember pushback on shutdown

What they're saying:

Councilmember Bob Kettle, chair of the Public Safety Committee, strongly opposed the decision to disable the cameras, arguing that the pilot program was never intended to be used solely for the World Cup.

"Well, it's the wrong move to turn these cameras off," Kettle said.

Kettle emphasized that the surrounding neighborhoods, including the Chinatown-International District (CID), continue to face persistent daily safety challenges.

"The challenges that we're seeing in the CID, they're real. They're day to day, and this program is making a difference. It's helping, particularly with an understaffed Seattle Police Department," Kettle said.

CCTV camera, of of dozens installed around the Stadium District and Seattle

Built-in privacy safeguards

Addressing widespread privacy concerns, Kettle, who served for nearly a quarter-century in the intelligence community as a naval intelligence officer, says that the system was built with strict guardrails to protect citizens.

He clarified that the system does not use facial recognition technology and features automatic masking to shield residential areas that sit adjacent to monitored commercial streets and sidewalks.

"One of the things is the protocols that we built in, and this includes the fact that you know the images on the cameras stay on the camera, and they're not pulled unless they're cued by like a 911 call, and the fact that they come into a CCT to the real time crime center, and there's only one sworn officer there," Kettle said. "The images on the CCTV cameras reside for five days and they sit there and they’re gone. They're only pulled when they're cued by something like a 911 call."

Mayor defends balance of safety and privacy

The other side:

Mayor Wilson defended her directive to deactivate the cameras, asserting that Seattle can maintain public safety without sacrificing the personal privacy of its residents.

"Public safety is my most fundamental responsibility as the elected leader of this city, and I take that seriously," Wilson said in a statement. "We can keep our city safe and safeguard people’s privacy, and I believe the people of Seattle agree."

Wilson pointed to the success of the FIFA matches and watch parties as evidence of the city's progress. She has paused the expansion of the city's Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) network while an independent audit by New York University reviews how the surveillance technology collects, stores, and shares data.

CCTV cameras activated in Pioneer Square/Stadium area of Seattle ahead FIFA World Cup 2026

Future surveillance expansion in limbo

What's next:

While the stadium-area cameras are now offline, Kettle plans to continue pushing for the full deployment of the pilot program's second phase.

The authorized second phase of the surveillance project includes plans to install new cameras near Garfield High School to address recent gun violence, as well as in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Those installations remain paused pending the completion of the university audit.

In the meantime, public opinion in the Stadium District remains divided. While some residents support active surveillance to deter crime, others argue that individual privacy must be prioritized.

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