The Brief The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments are tracking a multi-state outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a foodborne parasitic illness that has sickened hundreds of people across 31 states as of July 9, 2026. While the specific food source of the outbreak is currently unknown, public health officials notes that past U.S. outbreaks have typically been linked to contaminated, imported fresh produce. Washington State Department of Health reports that Washington is not experiencing a local surge, with average counts remaining at just zero to 11 travel-related cases per year.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials are tracking a multi-state outbreak of a foodborne parasitic illness that has sickened hundreds of people across 31 states but has not caused any local spikes in Washington.

National outbreak

By the numbers:

Public health authorities are tracking a spike in a stomach illness called cyclosporiasis, which is caused by a microscopic parasite. As of July 9, 2026, health officials confirmed 843 domestic cases across 31 states.

On Monday, Michigan Health and Human Services reported 2,640 cases.

These individuals became sick after eating food in the United States and did not travel outside the country in the two weeks before falling ill. The sick individuals range in age from 5 to 88, with more than half being female. While 86 people have been hospitalized from the illness, no deaths have been reported.

The typical season for this illness runs from May 1 through August 31, and case counts regularly rise during the spring and summer months. Several states have reported more cases over the last two weeks than they did during the same timeframe in 2025. Because there is a routine six-week delay between when someone gets sick and when the case is reported to federal officials, national case counts are expected to keep growing.

What causes cyclosporiasis?

The parasite causes an intestinal illness with symptoms like persistent watery diarrhea, nausea, loss of appetite, stomach pain, fatigue, and weight loss. The diarrhea can last even longer for individuals who have weakened immune systems. The parasite is common in many developing countries and spreads when people eat or drink contaminated food or water. Past outbreaks in the United States have been linked to imported fresh fruits and vegetables, including raspberries, basil, and lettuce.

What you can do:

You can lower your risk of getting sick by thoroughly washing all fresh fruits and vegetables before eating them. If you are planning a trip to areas where the parasite is common, you should consult with a travel clinic or review the official government traveler health guidelines before you leave.

What they're saying:

Medical professionals advise anyone experiencing these symptoms to see a doctor.

"See your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of cyclosporiasis, which can include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, and weight loss. Your provider can test and treat you for cyclosporiasis." Because standard medical tests do not always look for this parasite, patients must specifically ask their doctors to test for it. If a infection is confirmed, specific antibiotics are available to treat the persistent symptoms, and local doctors are required to report the case to their local health department.



Are there any cases of Cyclosporiasis in Washington?

Washington state is not seeing a surge, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Local trends show that only zero to 11 cases are reported in the state each year, and those cases happen mainly after people travel internationally. However, local and federal health agencies monitor these infections year-round to quickly catch any outbreaks tied to a shared food source.



What we don't know:

Public health officials do not yet know the specific food source or produce item that is causing the current multi-state illness clusters.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan Health and Human Services and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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