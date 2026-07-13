Yellowstone bison attack witness believes WA man saved grandson by taking brunt of attack

The Brief A Washington grandfather is recovering after a bison tossed him into the air during an attack at Yellowstone National Park. A witness says the man appeared to shield his grandson, who was not injured, and that the pair did not provoke the animal. The bison had reportedly shown aggressive behavior moments earlier, and park officials remind visitors to stay at least 25 yards away.



The grandfather who was tossed into the air by a charging bison at Yellowstone National Park is recovering after suffering multiple broken bones as new details emerge about the terrifying encounter.

The victim has been identified as Carl Isom-McDaniel, a man visiting the park with his grandson when the bull attacked Friday evening at Bridge Bay Campground near Yellowstone Lake, according to several reports.

McDaniel is a retiree based in Kendall, Washington, according to reports. He is known for serving on several boards — including the water and parks commissions.

Now, the photographer who took video of the shocking attack has revealed previously unknown details.

"Once I saw the victim in the air, I stopped filming and ran with some other men to haze the bison away and to render aid," photographer Mike MacLeod told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"It really felt to me like the grandfather kind of saved his grandson. [He'd] taken the brunt of the attack," he said.

"I got to him right away, and the first thing he asked is, 'How is my grandson?'" recalled MacLeod, a veteran.

McDaniel never lost consciousness during the attack despite suffering multiple broken bones, Fox News "America's Newsroom" reported.

He is now recovering from his injuries.

When the bison stood up, the grandfather decided to leave immediately and the grandson followed, MacLeod said.

"For some reason [the bison] had it in his head he was going to attack those two," the photographer recalled.

A bison grazes on grasses in the Hayden Valley section of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

New reports also indicate that neither McDaniel nor his grandson did anything to provoke the animal.

The bull had already charged a group of teenagers before stopping to wallow in the dirt near the campground, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"Less than even a minute after I started filming, the bison charged a bunch of teenagers that were at a safe distance," the photographer said.

"They were all young and nimble, so they just scattered," he said.

"But they started yelling, 'Hey, everyone watch out. There's a bison.' ... There were a lot of campers in the camp."

McDaniel and his grandson later came upon the bison while out for an evening walk, unaware it had already displayed aggressive behavior.

The pair briefly stopped to take photos before the bison stood up, MacLeod said.

The two moved behind a cluster of trees as a pickup truck drove by. The bison briefly turned its attention toward the vehicle before charging back toward McDaniel and his grandson.

The grandson escaped, but the bison hooked McDaniel near his hip with one horn and hurled him several feet into the air.

MacLeod said he feared the animal was about to gore the injured grandfather — prompting him to put down his camera and run toward the bison, yelling and waving his arms.

Other campground visitors assisted until the animal retreated.

Entrance sign along U.S. Highway 212 at the northeast entrance into Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Bozeman, Montana-based photographer, who captured the viral attack on video, said McDaniel remained in good spirits while waiting for help to arrive.

The attack occurred during the bison's mating season, when bulls can become aggressive because of heightened testosterone levels, "America's Newsroom" noted. Bison can run up to 30 mph, giving people little time to react.

Yellowstone National Park advises its visitors to stay at least 25 yards away.

Since the attack, MacLeod and his wife have been in touch with the victim's family.

MacLeod has learned that the grandfather just got out of surgery yesterday for a broken leg, he said.

"He is very proud of his grandson and very thankful that his grandson was not injured," he added.

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